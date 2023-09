Have you seen Kiara?

Kiara, aged 15, was last seen in the Highfields area at 9am on Saturday.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, a grey top and a black hoodie.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or those with any information are asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 942 of 9 September.