£1.5 million scheme that will see cycle lanes installed on key route in Stafford due to get under way

Chell Road in Stafford. Photo: Google

The Active Travel Fund scheme along the Chell Road in Stafford will not only add cycle lanes, but will also see existing puffin crossings updated to toucan crossings, a 20mph zone installed along Chell Road, and a cycle bypass installed around the bus stop on the northern side.

The scheme has been devised following a public consultation in 2021, where people, organisations and businesses were asked for their views.

Around 60 per cent of people wanted a speed reduction along Chell Road, while 76 per cent wanted additional cycle lanes on both sides of the road.

Four in five people wanted footpaths resurfaced and made as wide as possible.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, David Williams said: “During our public consultation, the people of Stafford told us they would like us to reduce the speed along Chell Road, widen the footpath and install more cycle lanes.

"This investment will significantly improve both safety and connections for cyclists coming to and from the town.

“Once finished, this latest scheme will give people a more direct and safer route to walk and cycle, and will hopefully encourage more people to choose active travel, which is better for their health, takes traffic off the roads and helps reduce air pollution.”