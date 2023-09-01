Council leader calls for re-think on closing Stafford railway station ticket office

Stafford Railway Station.

Councillor Aidan Godfrey from Stafford Borough Council has written to the Government and train company Avanti West Coast to object to proposals to get rid of the office at Stafford station.

Last month it was announced hundreds of ticket offices could be closed nationwide within the next few years, and train operators have been running a consultation on the plans which is due to end today.

Councillor Godfrey is urging residents and businesses across the borough to make their voices heard to the train operators, as part of the consultation, before the deadline.

Avanti West Coast run the Stafford station and people can find out how to take part in the consultation from their website on the future of ticket retailing (avantiwestcoast.co.uk)

It is estimated the nationally 12 per cent of train users purchase their tickets from offices within stations - which councillor Godfrey said could amount to around 100,000 people a year at Stafford. He also fears closure would decrease accessibility for disable passengers and he believes Avanti are keeping ticket offices open at quieter stations.

The proposals come at a time when the borough council has just appointed a contractor to carry out improvements to the entrance and approach to the Stafford station which they say will improve accessibility for many customers.

Councillor Godfrey said: “We strongly object to these proposals and we have set out a number of reasons to support the retention of the ticket office at Stafford.

“Avanti need to consider the ticket offices as part of an important public service - for all sections of the public - and not viewed purely as an income generator. And we want the Secretary of State for Transport to recognise this in their discussions with train operators.

He added: “We are a growing borough and attracting significant investment into the area especially in the county town with ambitious plans around the railway station that will see more people living here, more businesses, and more visitors.

“And we will shortly begin work on the entrance and approach to the railway station – making it more attractive, accessible and prioritising disabled parking to support increased and inclusive rail travel - which makes the Avanti decision all the more irrational.”