Family fun day gives community view of new housing estate

The weather didn't stop the players from Stafford Town FC, who hosted a penalty shootout

David Wilson Homes hosted the family fun day at its brand new Stafford development at the Lapwings at Burleyfields on Martin Drive for the local community to enjoy a range of activities and food.

Amongst the activities, in attendance was Dino Discovery, part of Lower Drayton Farm, which brought a petting zoo and a range of creatures including snakes, insects, guinea pigs, rabbits and a bearded dragon.

Players and staff from the nearby Stafford Town Football Club put on a penalty shootout in the show home garden and Pen Jones Cartoons was also on hand to give attendees a keepsake from the event as he created hand-drawn, traditional caricatures.

Nonnina’s Wood Fired Pizzas provided the catering for guests with a range of margarita and pepperoni pizzas made fresh on site.

Georgina Hall, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Providing this opportunity for the local communities around Stafford to visit The Lapwings and engage in a range of exciting activities provided by local businesses has been an absolute pleasure.

“It’s really important that we continue to deliver such experiences for families in the local community and support organisations near our developments.

"We hope that those that attended our family fun day had a brilliant time, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to the participating businesses.”

The Lapwings at Burleyfields currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom properties available with prices starting from £250,000.