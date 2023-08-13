New house approved for former allotment land

Stafford Borough Council

Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee approved the proposals for a detached two-storey house on a plot between two existing homes on Trenchard Avenue on Wednesday.

The application was called in by ward councillor Louise Nixon because of concerns about over intensification of the Beaconside site. She said that a similar application was refused permission “some years ago” on a nearby location because of the effect it would have on the street.

She told the committee: “Historically a precedent has been set and people have been refused similar applications. It seems the spaces have been left by the builders and we are querying why the gaps are there – we need to explore what the reason is before decision making.”

A report to the committee said there was no relevant planning history for the site however. And planning officers recommended the application for approval before Wednesday’s meeting.

Stafford Borough Council received objections to the plans from neighbours concerned about the street’s drainage being at capacity and privacy. They also said the development would not fit into the established street character.

But the planning officers’ report said: “It has been judged that the proposed dwelling, in terms of its size, scale and form is appropriate. While its front fascia would be distinct, the use of materials which match the neighbouring dwellings would aid its visual integration.

“A condition should be attached to the decision notice, if approved, securing the use of external materials which match the neighbouring dwellings either side. The proposal is considered sufficiently in keeping with the character and appearance of the street scene and would not result in adverse visual harm.”