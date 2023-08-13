£1.4 million roads scheme along major Staffordshire route reaches final phase

The A34 Stone Road in Stafford. Photo: Google

The final phase of works on the A34 Stone Road in Stafford will start on Monday, and will see the road from Balfour Grove to Holmcroft Road resurfaced over the course of six weeks.

Works will include planing off the carriageway, replacing ironwork, resurfacing the road, and finishing off with white lining.

Signed closures and diversions will be in place for the length of the works, including a full closure of the A34 Stone Road from September 11 to 15.

Access to businesses and properties within the closure will be maintained.

The scheme is part of a wider £30 million investment the county council is making into its roads over the next two years.

The investment aims to improve major gateways into Staffordshire and is on top of an extra £5 million to fix highways defects across the county.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “This is the last crucial step in these £1.4 million works, which will see the A34 from Balfour Grove to Holmcroft Road completely resurfaced.

“This is all part of our £30 million investment in roads over the next two years. Good roads are important for residents, motorists and of course the economy and it is important to invest in keeping them safe and well maintained.

“These works have been timed specifically so they coincide with the school holidays when traffic is lighter, and carefully coordinated with other works in the area to minimise disruption.

"Even so, this is a major route so some disruption will be inevitable, and we thank everyone for their patience during these works.”