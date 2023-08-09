Charity event welcomes golfers to tee off for Katherine House

Paul Edwards from RAE Build, KHH Fundraising Coordinator Lyndsey Howard and Will Johnson from Pickering and Butters are ready to play on the day

Katharine House Hospice’s Golf Day 2023 will take place on Thursday, September 14 on the grounds of Brocton Hall Estate and the charity are filling the last few spaces now.

Brocton Hall Golf Club is an 18-hole parkland course set on the edge of Cannock Chase which first opened 100 years ago in 1923.

Participants can take in the course and its surroundings with the added benefit of raising funds for a vital local cause.

Teams will be made up of four and tee off from 9am after a bacon roll and hot drink, which is included in the £55 per person ticket price.

All those taking part in this day will be helping to provide free care for patients and their families, wherever they need it in their homes, in the community or on our ward at the hospice for free.

Local business RAE Build are once again sponsoring the event alongside Pickering and Butters, which means the money raised on the day will go even further for the Stafford based charity.

Will Johnson from Pickering and Butters said: “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Katharine House Golf Day, it is a thoroughly enjoyable day and raises much needed funds for a very worthwhile cause.”

Katharine House Hospice provides free care and support for adults and their families who are coping with incurable illness across Mid-Staffordshire.

It relies upon the kindness of the local community to help generate over 75 per cent of the funds needed to run its vital range of services.