Takeaway’s bid to open until 3am sparks objections

Mill Street, Stafford. Photo: Google

Tiger Bite opened in Mill Street this month, serving pizza, burgers and desserts.

It is seeking permission from Stafford Borough Council to serve food after 11pm, until 3am seven days a week. But the bid to provide late night refreshment has sparked objections from nearby residents and the council’s environmental health and planning departments.

A council officer said: “It is the opinion of Environmental Health that this is likely to cause a public nuisance due to noise from increased late night footfall, including associated anti-social behaviour, and increased traffic due to food delivery vehicles. There is also a potential for increased litter along the street.

“This was also Environmental Health’s position when the planning application for a restaurant/take away at this site was granted in 2016. At that time the opening hours of the premises were restricted to between 11am and 11pm Monday-Saturday and not at all on Sundays and Bank Holidays to prevent disturbance to nearby residents.”

A resident said: “Parking is already a problem in the street in the evenings. With no active enforcement, car owners park wherever they like – they park on the pavements blocking it for people walking along the street.

“I know that living in the town centre comes with noise and I don’t expect it to be completely silent in the evenings. I can hear live music from the Swan in the summer months and the delivery drivers for McDonalds and other local restaurants that offer a delivery service, but at 11pm the town goes quieter as local noise control comes into effect.

“Changing the hours to a 3am closing only invites the potential for antisocial behaviour. We fortunately don’t see much here in the street, there is the occasional bit of trouble like anywhere else, but we don’t see or hear much trouble as most people stick to the Newport Road area for food after their night out. This is also where most people pick up taxis from when making their way home.

“Another problem we already have in Mill Street is that drunk people who make their way up Mill Street like to use some doors or the private parking on the drive to The Swan as a toilet. I have witnessed people using it in the middle of the day, urinating or being sick, it is unhygienic and it stinks.

“I’d happily welcome a new business in the street, we don’t want another empty unit in the town. But I do object to the change of licensing – there is no need for the late closing that they are asking for.”

Another objector said: “I am concerned of the noise problem and the nuisance of people using this take away so late at night . The street is very narrow here and congestion is always a big problem; access to the Swan hotel is often difficult and a safety issue, there is very little space for deliveries and take away vehicles.

“I feel that this fast food outlet will be a magnet for underage gatherings and subsequent law and order issues. There are a number of residences close by including the Almshouses – local inhabitants should expect some peace and quiet late at night.”

Staffordshire Police have agreed a series of conditions with the applicant if the licence is granted however. The application will be considered by the borough council’s licensing sub-committee at a hearing on Tuesday.

The applicant has said several measures will be taken to prevent public nuisance and the takeaway will not be serving alcohol. CCTV cameras will be installed inside and outside the premises and record activity 24 hours a day.