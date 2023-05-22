Crackdown on cyclists flouting rules in Staffordshire

Work taking place to repave Stafford's Market Square in May 2023

Staffordshire Police and Stafford Borough Council took action to target cyclists breaching a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town centre following disorder at Stafford Walking Street.

An organiser said teenagers riding bikes in the town centre responded with verbal abuse when asked to dismount – and stewards working at the event were “faced off” in Tipping Street by a dozen youths “taunting and jeering”. Stafford Walking Street has now been put on hold until the autumn to allow the issue to be addressed.

Staffordshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams raised the incident at a police performance meeting in Stafford on Wednesday.

On Thursday police and the borough council carried out a joint patrol in the town centre to target those cycling through the town in breach of the PSPO.

A police spokesperson said a number of bikes were seized and tickets were issued to those breaching the conditions of the order. Police have also identified an individual believed to have been involved in the recent disorder, the spokesperson added, and police “will be taking appropriate action.”

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, from the Stafford Borough local policing team, said: “We will continue our proactive operations in the town in order to target any instances of anti-social behaviour and associated criminality. We understand the concern felt locally over this issue and we will continue to work alongside our partners to take positive action and address anti-social behaviour in our streets.”

Lorraine Conkey, one of the Stafford Walking Street organisers, has spoken out about antisocial behaviour in the town centre to MP Theo Clarke as well as hearing the experiences of local traders and residents. She said they had spoken of incidents including youths attempting to disrupt a church service, spitting and smashing windows and intimidating customers and other town centre visitors.

Ms Conkey added: “When I was told a gentleman (who) asked one of the kids to stop doing wheelies as he was near a pram was spat on, that’s when I decided to put a hold on the event. If people are too afraid to come, the vendors don’t earn, they won’t come therefore there is no event.

“Twelve of these youths surrounded two security and three male stewards on Tipping Street trying to goad them into action. I have no wish to place anyone in that position again.

“The vendors had them cycling into their gazebos, one of the traders found one sitting in his van. They were on top of Superdrug’s roof and Greggs’ roof throwing mud; people just got up and left.

“The delivery cyclists are also an issue in the town centre and (are) adults. They are riding bikes through a pedestrian zone that should be stopped – they have given abuse in the past.

“I’ve been told that things are being put into place behind the scenes but many have not been privy to this information and this is the time we need transparency. A closed meeting would be a good way to have a joined up strategy, either at the Civic Offices or The Gatehouse.

“Everyone involved with the town needs to come together to discuss a way forward with all parties. We have got a fantastic gem of a county town and we need to change this behaviour and promote the town as a destination town for not just Staffordshire but nationally and internationally.