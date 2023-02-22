The Sandonia in Sandon Road, Stafford

The Sandonia, which is more than a century old, later became a bingo club and a snooker hall in Sandon Road.

But the site has been derelict for many years – and neighbours have reported incidents including drug dealing and vandalism. In 2021 scaffolding was installed at the front of the building and campaigners battling to save the building were shocked to see diggers on the site.

Stafford Borough Council attended the scene to put a halt to demolition work. A council spokesman said at the time permission had not been granted to carry out demolition.

An application was submitted later that month seeking permission for demolition, but the council has still not made a decision on the proposal. More than 100 people objected to the plans to pull down the unlisted building, which was designed by Stafford architect Henry Thomas Sandy.

Now a fresh application has come forward and was validated by the council this month. Applicant Fulwood Executive Pension Scheme is seeking permission to demolish existing buildings on land between Sandon Road and Sandyford Street and redevelop the site to provide 14 affordable homes.

A letter submitted by the applicant’s agent to the council said: “The application site comprises a derelict former snooker and pool club, a vacant depot and an existing employment building occupied by Fulwood Roofing Services Limited. Fulwood Roofing Services Limited has one full time employee who is now seeking to retire.

“The application proposes 14 family sized affordable units, all of which meet National Space Standards, to be built to higher than required building specifications, including the introduction of air source heat pumps and targeting zero carbon. The applicant has engaged with Aspire Housing Limited, and the intention is for Aspire to deliver the mixed tenure development to comprise of affordable rent and shared ownership.”

One Sandon Road resident has written in support of the latest application. They said: “The whole site is a complete eyesore.

“It devalues neighbouring properties (and) it attracts vermin eg rats and mice. It has been on numerous occasions the subject of trespass and vandalism, including drug users, requiring the police to attend.

“There is no requirement for either leisure or retail on this site or in this location – the number of empty premises on Stafford’s High Street and the Odeon building are evidence of this point. The redevelopment of this as proposed would greatly enhance the street scene, complementing the newly-built affordable housing nearby on Sandon Road, and would continue to regenerate the area.”

Another Sandon Road resident said: “I am not against the build of affordable housing, as that is definitely needed in this current climate. However, my only comment that I need to stress is, if it is possible, to start the build work in the day as late as is possible, or as early as possible, to avoid disruption of sleep.