Popular Chinese takeaway set to close doors after more than 40 years serving town

Wailan Fung and Michael Fung and at the back is their daughter Queenie Julie and grandaughter Jasmine Julie

Michael Fung opened his East Gate takeaway in 1982 and helped broaden the palate of locals who flocked there.

However, with his 70th birthday around the corner Michael has decided to take his well-earned retirement.

He said: "I have had 40 wonderful years in Stafford. I have made so many friends and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who have supported us over the years.

"My wife Wailan and I were made very welcome in the town and will miss all our customers. I am nearly 70 and think it is time for me to take a break."

Michael revealed the most popular dish over the four decades taking orders at Fungs was sweet and sour chicken.

He added: "We will be closing for the final time at the end of January to give people the chance to pop in and say goodbyes.

"I live in Stafford so I will hopefully still see people around the town to say hello."

Michael's daughter Julie said when Fungs closes for the final time it will be the end of an era.

She said: "Fungs was a family run business which really served the community for over 40 years, but it is time for my parents to retire."