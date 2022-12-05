Drop-in session for Stafford's Market Square regeneration to be held this week

An artist’s impression of a future Market Square

Civil engineering company McPhillips (Wellington) Limited, in Telford, has already been chosen by Stafford Borough Council to lead on the works.

There will be an opportunity to talk to the developers at the site, between 11am and 2pm on Wednesday, about the project which will boost the town centre.

Councillor Frances Beatty, the council's cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: "Growth and prosperity for our borough is a key priority for the council and we have already attracted major investment working closely with our partners.

"The financial backing we have received from the Government is testament to their confidence in us delivering a town centre for the future.

“The transformation of Market Square is just one piece of the jigsaw. It will not just see cosmetic improvements – there will be significant infrastructure to ensure it is suitable to increase the range and quality of events that can be staged, therefore increasing footfall to the town and encouraging people to stay longer.”

The Market Square is only part of the regeneration plan for the town centre, which has been funded by more than £14 million from the government’s Future High Street Fund (FHSF) and contributions from Stafford Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council.

The plans will enable the area to be equipped to hold more events and specialist markets - attracting local people and visitors to the heart of the county town. That will include enhancing the look of the Market Square, with new paving, furniture, and planting - but also significant infrastructure changes such as improvements to utility supplies and drainage.

Councillor Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “It’s fantastic to see the refurbishment of the Market Square taking a step forward with developers now on board and a work programme mapped out. These really are exciting times for Stafford.

“The Market Square refurbishment is one of a range of regeneration projects in the town and will complement the Shire Hall – which we have just reopened as an enterprise centre. This is attracting new businesses into the town centre and bringing the hall back into productive use.