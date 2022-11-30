Notification Settings

Warning to motorists as main road in Stafford closes for bridge repair work

By Lisa O'Brien

A main road in Stafford has closed and is set to be shut for more than a week while bridge repair work is carried out.

Baswich Lane is closed to through traffic while bridge repair work is carried out

The closure of Baswich Lane, in Weeping Cross, to through traffic will enable the work to take place on the bridge close to the St Thomas Lane junction following damage caused by a crash.

Access to properties will be maintained throughout the works period.

Traffic building up on Cannock Road

Council bosses say the road could be reopened ahead of schedule.

The road closure is causing congestion on nearby roads and people have been advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, David Williams, said: “Baswich Lane is a main through route and we understand that its closure will cause some disruption.

“This is vital repair work to ensure the bridge is safe and our highways team will make every effort to ensure it is completed ahead of schedule.

Traffic is being diverted down Radford Bank

“A signed diversion is in place and we’d ask people to allow additional travel time.

"We’d like to thank people for their patience while work is carried out.”

Lisa O'Brien

