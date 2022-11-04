Chip shop nominated for best newcomer award after taking time to perfect batter

Harjinder Singh of Haughton Fish and Chips shop, keeps his fingers crossed after being shortlisted for Best Newcomer in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Haughton Fish & Chips has made it to the final ten in the newcomer category at the National Fish and Chip Awards - and the whole family are delighted.

Harjinder Singh, the 66-year-old owner of the chippie on the Newport Road, said: "The whole team is ecstatic. It's something to really celebrate for us.

"What we did is focus on getting the simple things right. We're not from a fish and chip background, we actually own the post office next door.

"We took over from a butchers and changed it to a takeaway, and picked fish and chips because it's the best one."

The chip shop specialises in blanched chips, which are part-fried then cooked at a higher temperature before serving.

"Coming back to what's special about us, we spent a lot of time working on our batter," Harjinder said.

In the future, the takeaway hopes to be able to branch out into deliveries.

Harjinder also believes their success is down to joining the National Federation of Fish Friers. "We planned all the trade through them. They're experts. They do courses on preparing the fish and chips and on oil management."

Their blanched chips also produce less waste, which the chippie is very concerned with after being taught about waste management by the federation.

Commenting on the news, Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, said “We’re delighted with the uptake of applications for Best Newcomer!

“As we all know, it’s been a difficult period for the fish and chip industry (and world!), so it’s great to see such strong businesses come to light and sit amongst the best in the country!