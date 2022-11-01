Walton on the Hill planning field

The development is looking to build 40 new affordable homes in Walton on the Hill.

The houses will range from single storey to two storey with a two storey apartment unit.

If approved the development would consist of predominantly two and three bedroom houses with an apartment block at the centre of the development.

A preliminary ecological study was carried out on the land, it showed that although there would be no significant adverse ecological and biodiversity impact there would be some loss to biodiversity and care should be taken during the project to avoid this loss

The report also recommended that the proposed development retains and enhances the hedgerows where possible along the site boundary.

However some residents have concerns about the potential development and the impact it would have on the narrow road and the impact it would have on local infrastructure.

Gillian Calbeart who lives just a stone’s throw from the development said “We’ve got no schools, you can’t get into the doctors and they are talking about putting more houses up. No buses come up and there isn’t one nearby

“I know we need some houses and I know the kids need it, but get your priorities right – think about us all

“I just wish they would sit down and get their priorities right.”

She was critical of the local infrastructure, in particular the local bus service. As she doesn’t drive it costs her £20 to go to the hospital in Stafford and worries about the costs others will face if they move in and don’t drive.

She added “The road is diabolical, its too small and it’s worse when the parents pick their children up from school – it’s dangerous and you’re going to have more traffic on the road”

Gillains’ neighbour Dave, a local resident said “the road would be difficult for two cars to pass. Planning permission has been denied in the past for similar things on the basis it would extend the village envelope

“The water pressure is very poor in this part of the village and this can only make it worse. I think anyone if they had the choice would leave it how it is

“On the plans I don’t think there have been proper footpaths in. If there are going to be children walking to school is going to be dangerous”

Sandra Fradley who was walking by the proposed development said “I had a look at it and I did think they put they put a good application in as much as they put in social housing and bungalows

“It still doesn’t get away from the fact the infrastructure of Stafford is problematic, the road structure, the hospital, the schools and the doctors which is the problem. It was quite good how they done the houses that they left the green space near the footpaths”

James Crump who lives on Old Croft Road Said “I don’t have any huge objection to it but I do think there is a narrow bit of the road and another 40 houses is going to have all sorts of problems coming out of the a34 – it’s too narrow”