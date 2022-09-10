Police were called to Within Lane near Stafford shortly after 5pm on Thursday after the crash involving a black Ford Kuga and a bicycle.

The rider of the bike, a 79-year-old man, was seriously injured as a result.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Staffordshire Police said his family are being supported by specially trained officers..

The driver and passengers of the Ford Kuga were not injured and remained at the scene following the collision.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are now appealing for witnesses or those who may have any dashcam footage of the area prior to the fatal collision.

Contact police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 532 of 8 September, or e-mail CIU@staffordshire.police.uk directly.