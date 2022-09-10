Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cyclist killed in crash on country road near Stafford

By Eleanor LawsonStaffordPublished:

A cyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a car on a country road.

Police were called to Within Lane near Stafford shortly after 5pm on Thursday after the crash involving a black Ford Kuga and a bicycle.

The rider of the bike, a 79-year-old man, was seriously injured as a result.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Staffordshire Police said his family are being supported by specially trained officers..

The driver and passengers of the Ford Kuga were not injured and remained at the scene following the collision.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) are now appealing for witnesses or those who may have any dashcam footage of the area prior to the fatal collision.

Contact police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 532 of 8 September, or e-mail CIU@staffordshire.police.uk directly.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News