Phones4U founder to open up Stafford home to Ukrainian refugees for 'as long as they need it'

By Thomas ParkesStaffordPublished:

A Staffordshire billionaire who founded Phones4U will open his home to a family of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country as he urged other wealthy people to do the same.

John Caudwell, who was born in Birmingham but grew up in Staffordshire, said the numbers fleeing the country amid Russia's invasion was "staggering and harrowing".

The businessman is offering a two bedroom house to the refugees on the grounds of his home at Broughton Hall, near Eccleshall, Stafford, for "as long as they need it".

And, posting on Instagram, urged other wealthy individuals to follow in his footsteps and "step up and offer shelter" as he took aim at the UK's response to the conflict.

Mr Caudwell said: "It’s heartening to see how countries neighbouring Ukraine have opened their arms to this tidal wave of desperation. Particularly Poland, itself quite a poor country, which has already received more than a million people.

"By contrast, the British response is becoming embarrassing. I have no idea whether this is bureaucracy gone mad or something more nefarious, but we need to do much better.

"Apparently, if you don’t have family here, the other main visa route is to have a British sponsor. I don’t know how you become a sponsor, but consider this my application if it’s needed. I'd like to host a #Ukrainian family to live on the grounds of my estate in Staffordshire.

"I'll house them in their own, two-bedroom apartment in this coach house, providing all utilities and food as long as they need it. Although refugees will benefit from the safety and shelter I can provide, I suspect the experience will be unique, humbling and deeply enriching for me as well.

"I consider this a small gesture and my humanitarian duty. As Eastern Europe struggles to address the worsening crisis, I urge wealthy individuals to step up and offer shelter in their homes."

The businessman sold Phones4U, which was once Europe’s leading privately-owned mobile phone group, for £1.5 billion in 2006. He has since set up a number of philanthropic projects including Caudwell Children, a children’s charity.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

