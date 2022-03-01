Pancakes galore as Shrove Tuesday celebrations take place across the West Midlands

Parklands Court Nursing Home resident Margaret Bradbury, 86, with Year 5 pupils from All Saints National Academy

Residents from Parklands Court Nursing Home in Bloxwich were joined by pupils from All Saints National Academy for a series of pancake races.

The children from Year 5 had three races to themselves, before they were joined by residents and staff for an intergenerational pancake race.

Resident, Margaret Bradbury, 86, said: "I was really looking forward to today’s race, it’s lovely to be able to get outside and do something different. It makes it even more special to be able to do it with the school children."

It was the first time the children and residents have been able to come together since the beginning of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Emily Hocking, customer relations manager for Parklands Court, said: "It was really exciting to be able to have residents come together with the children again.

"It’s so good for the resident’s wellbeing to be able to spend time with children and it’s something that they look forward to, so why not welcome the school back with a good, old fashioned pancake race."

A competitive edge was also apparent in Stafford as 32 people vied to gain the title of Flippers of the Year at the annual Pancake Race.

The return of the annual Pancake Race, Stafford town crier Peter Taunton with competitors

Crowds of more than 200 turned out to watch the return of the fun and laughter to the Market Square after last year's cancellation because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eight teams of four competitors lined up for the race around the Square which was won by Freedom Leisure from Stafford Leisure Centre.

The wooden spoon event was won by a team from The Stafford Gatehouse Theatre.

Town crier Peter Taunton made certain that everyone knew that the race was on and when it was about to start.

Prizes were presented by the Mayor of Stafford councillor Tony Nixon and his wife the Mayoress, Mrs Hazel Nixon.

Keith Harrison, marketing manager of the Gatehouse Theatre and spokesman for the event, said: "The race consisted of a relay around the Square and it was good to see such a great turnout and smiles on the faces of people once again.

"The town missed out on the event last year because of the pandemic and we were really pleased to see so many people taking part.

"We were also very pleased with the turnout of those turning up to watch the event and the weather was wonderful.

"We even had a giant seven foot high goose, an inflatable dinosaur, a slice of pizza, a rockabilly team and some keep-fitters taking part.

"It was a beautiful day in the sunshine and we will be looking to do it again next year.

"The event was also aimed at promoting local shops and businesses and it was an event showing that Stafford is open for business."

Meanwhile, Pancake Day celebrations started early at Little Trinity Nursery in Kidderminster as youngsters discussed their favourite toppings and took part in different games and activities.

As well as celebrating Shrove Tuesday by making pancakes, the children also learned about St David's Day by making daffodil flowers and pinwheels to create a collage alongside taking part in pancake face-making and snack-time.

Gaynor Carter, nursery manager, said: "The children just love celebrating pancake day with all the scrummy pancake fun and learning it brings.

"The children also talked about the many celebrations around the country and the world as they also added in their own personal experiences and likes as well as dislikes.

"Taking part in creative and craft activities, such as cutting shapes and PE sessions are important for children as they help to develop physical, fine motor and gross motor skills and, of course, the special pancake ‘tuff tray’ aiding their expressive development as they took part in art and design and acted out different scenarios during the day through role-play.