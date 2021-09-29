Real ice rink to take centre stage at award-winning Stafford park in November

A real ice rink will take centre stage in Victoria Park, Stafford.

The festive extravaganza features a string of attractions and events which will be held at Victoria Park in Stafford on November 27, chiefs say.

It will feature the ice rink, the market, Digbeth Dining Club which will provide the food, Santa's Grotto along with festive cocktails at The Polar Bar.

The event will come about after a partnership between Stafford Borough Council and The Great British Experience Company, the team behind Alberts Cafe in the park and The Great British Drive In at Sandon, with the full support of the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Ed Myhill, organiser and director of The Great British Experience Company, said: "The park is a gift for all of us in Stafford and we always strive to make the park a place for all. We have worked hard to ensure the winter event caters for everyone, offering the best value possible.

"We have a whole host of attractions, and events that promise to create an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Our ice rink can accommodate 80 people at any one time and is the real star of the show, with themed evenings including family favourites, disco and kids’ sessions all enclosed in its own venue means we don’t have to worry about the beautiful English weather and can enjoy our own Winter Wonderland right here in Stafford."

People will also be able to make a homemade decoration or sit down for a wreath-making master-class, with live music on offer on the bandstand.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure at the borough council, said: "This is going to be fantastic. What a brilliant way to help celebrate the Christmas period with a winter wonderland brought to the heart of our county town in the wonderful Victoria Park. I am sure residents and visitors to the town will be thrilled to hear we will have a real ice rink – and planned themed event nights - alongside a Bavarian style market and festive bar with all the winter favourites – and of course a traditional Santa’s grotto.

"All of this would have definitely been on my wish list for Christmas in Stafford."

She added: “Victoria Park received a beautiful restoration last year – and this year we are seeing more and more people enjoying the park especially with all the great events that have been taking place. So, I hope everyone will make sure they have the dates of our winter wonderland in their diary and book early to visit because we want to make Christmas 2021 an amazing experience for all our residents and visitors to the park.”