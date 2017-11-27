Family of Staffordshire woman who died shortly after she developing norovirus will continue investigate her death

Norma Francis, from Gnosall, died aged 79 on April 6 last year shortly after she had returned home early from the Loch Achray Hotel in the Trossachs region of Scotland.

The inquest heard her death was a result of the serious gastric illness symptoms she was suffering from.

The hotel arranged for her and her husband John to be taken home early by taxi due to her illness.

Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh said that there had been an ‘element of pressure’ put on the couple by the hotel to return home early to Stafford from Scotland in a taxi. There was also no record that Mrs Francis was medically assessed before the journey. Upon their return home on April 6, Norma was found unconscious and taken by ambulance to Stafford A&E where she died.

Following Norma’s death, her family instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell’s Public Health team to investigate what happened to her.

Clare Comiskey, an associate public health lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, who is acting for the family, said: “The details heard at this inquest were very upsetting for the family. Following this hearing, we are now determined to help our clients get the justice they deserve regarding the many issues which have been identified in relation to Norma’s death.

“It is vital that lessons are learned from this case and it must serve as a reminder to hotels and similar businesses of the importance of always ensuring the safety of patrons is their top priority.”

Norma and her husband John travelled to the Loch Achray Hotel as part of a coach trip arranged through Loch and Glens Holidays. While their stay from April 2 was arranged to last for seven days, they were only three days in when she began to develop symptoms.

Advertising

Norma’s daughter Anne Francis said: “We are determined to ensure that lessons can be learned so there is never any repeat of these problems.”

Neil Wells, managing director of Lochs and Glens, told the hearing it was standard procedure to send guests home in a paid-for taxi if they were ill with norovirus, but only if they felt well enough to travel.

He said he did not believe there was any undue pressure on Mr and Mrs Francis to get a taxi.