South Staffordshire electric battery farm application subject to planning appeal

Last year councillors on South Staffordshire Council councillors rejected plans for the proposal, which would have enabled up to 50 megawatts of energy storage from a 3.7 hectare (9.1 acre) site on the south west side of Levedale Road.

Planning officers at South Staffordshire Council had recommended the application's approval but councillors refused it.

However, the Planning Inspectorate in Bristol have ruled the decision needs to be the subject of a planning appeal.

A public notice stated: "The development is subject to a planning appeal to be held on October 22 at the the Council Offices, Wolverhampton Road, Codsall.

’The Appellant is proposing minor modifications to the proposed development prior to the appeal comprising relating to assessments of noise, landscape and biodiversity."

"The following revised documents are available for inspection and to download at https.planning/sstaffs.gov.uk/online.