Fire 'deliberately' started at derelict Featherstone pub

Fire crew rushed to the Red, White and Blue pub on Cannock Road shortly before 10.15pm on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found the disused pub "well-alight".

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames alongside an aerial ladder platform vehicle.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured in the incident.

The blaze was extinguished just after 12am on Thursday.

Investigators believe the fire was caused "deliberately" and have left the incident with Staffordshire Police.