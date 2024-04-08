Fresh appeal for witnesses of fatal crash near Penkridge almost three months on

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sajid Ali was driving a blue Toyota Avensis on Cannock Road in Pillaton at around 7.45pm on January 14 when there was a collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The 50-year-old died after suffering serious injuries at the scene.

The passenger of the Toyota, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He underwent surgery and is currently in rehabilitation, Staffordshire Police has said.

Officers are "still keen" to speak to witnesses, including those who alerted others of the crash at the time.

They are "particularly interested" in speaking to a man who was driving towards Penkridge in a white Transit connect type van at the time.

Anyone who thinks they should help should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 568 of January 14.

Alternatively, get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk