Police appeal to find man after alleged theft at South Staffordshire village shop

The incident took place at a store on Anders Square, Perton, at around 1pm on January 30.

Staffordshire Police say a man entered the shop and made off with three items he hadn't paid for.

The force has issued a picture of a man who officers want to speak to.

Anyone who recognises him, or those with further information, should get in touch with Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on the force's website or call 101, quoting incident 388 of January 30.

Alternatively, to speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.