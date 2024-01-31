New commander named for South Staffordshire Policing team

Chief Inspector Tim Norbury started his post as local policing commander on Monday, having worked in several different departments throughout his career, including neighbourhood policing.

He worked as an Inspector recently in the Stafford LPT and has experience in the local area too, having worked as a response PC in south Staffordshire between 2018 and 2019.

He said: “I’m really excited to start in south Staffordshire, integrate with local officers and continue to uphold the excellent standards set by the previous commander, Chief Inspector Chris Cotton.

“It’s clear how hard Chris and local officers have been working to tackle the issues that matter most to local communities, and that’s something I’m determined to continue.

"This can only be done by working in close collaboration with partners and being as proactive as we can.

“I want to assure communities of south Staffordshire that, under my leadership, your local policing team will remain committed to protecting people while proactively seeking out those who intend to cause harm to our communities.

"We will look to achieve this through preventative policing and by maintaining excellent standards of investigation that bring offenders to justice.”

Chief Inspector Norbury said he is keen to speak to local people and businesses about any concerns or questions they might have.

He will be answering queries at the South Staffordshire Parish Summit on Thursday between 8.30am and 12.30pm, in company with his predecessor, Chief Inspector Cotton, at the Codsall Community Hub.

He will also be presenting the local policing plan for the next year and outlining priorities for south Staffordshire.