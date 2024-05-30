BBQ week: 'People have more excuses to go to the butchers and there are a lot more options'

For butchers up and down the country, National BBQ Week, which runs between Monday, June 3 and Sunday, June 9, is a chance for them to shop their wares and provide people looking for quality goods for their barbecues with their best cuts of meat and their most creative offerings.

It can also be a week where butchers see a jump in demand, with the market for barbecues worth £1.9 billion last year, up from £150 million back in 1997, and families spending on average around £40 on food and drink for a family and friends barbecue.

In Pattingham, Craig Thomas and his staff at Martin Thomas Butchers are already getting ready for the celebration week, with a selection of marinated chicken thighs, pre-packed burgers, ribs, steaks and other meats all on show at the award-winning butchers.

Craig Thomas, who has won awards for many of his products, said the week was a major national event and spoke about what made it special.

He said: "It's going to be a major national event celebrating barbecues for all the people who are wanting to do both outdoor cooking and want the natural flavours, which they can get by barbecuing them, grilling them and doing them in a pan.