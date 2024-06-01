11 jolly photos of pub renowned for dazzling Christmas lights after Marston's sale confirmed

The Summerhouse, on Gospel End Road, Gospel End, near Sedgley, is one of five pubs in in the county and neighbouring Shropshire to be sold by Marstons to the Ipswich-based company, Red Oak Taverns.

The boozer is famous for its extravagant festive lights displays, spreading an enormous amount of Christmas cheer by lighting up the building – and the surrounding area – for all to see.

The Summerhouse was loved by almost everyone in the area, putting on a fabulous light show almost every year all the way up to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, as it is announced that the pub will join the Red Oak Tavern family, we look back at all of the biggest and best events that helped to keep the Christmas Grinch away over the years.

The Christmas display at The Summerhouse in 2019 featured an elaborately decorated house

Phil and Karen Kennedy looked very festive with the Christmas display at The Summerhouse in 2019

The Summerhouse Pub in Sedgley, turned on its Christmas lights for the 4th year in a row in 2017!

The Summerhouse had a fantastic array of light in 2017, helping visitors feel extra festive for the Christmas period

DUDLEY STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR 13/11/2013 Pic at the Summerhouse Pub near Sedgley, where Landlord: John Coombes and Poppy Nicholls 8 from Sedgley are pictured. Poppy turned on the lights. (poppys mom: sue: 07960531731)..

DUDLEY STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR 13/11/2013 Pic at the Summerhouse Pub near Sedgley, where Landlord: John Coombes and Poppy Nicholls 8 from Sedgley are pictured. Poppy turned on the lights. (poppys mom: sue: 07960531731)..

The first snow for yuletide and Christmas came early in The Summerhouse as landlady and landlord Pauline and John Coombes dressed the part to launch their Christmas lights complete with snow machine

The Summerhouse Pub must have had an expensive electric bill in 2013 as they illuminated the surrounding area with a fantastic light display!

The interior of The Summerhouse was a sight to behold in 2013, having an awe-inspiring display of Christmas decorations

In 2007, The summerhouse was visited by a gigantic Christmas gingerbread man! however he was really there to help spread the Christmas cheer