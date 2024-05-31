Silver Nexus stolen from a driveway at a home in Wombourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The silver Lexus was taken from a driveway at a home near Strathmore Crescent, with police called just before 10pm on May 23.

The vehicle was then spotted just before 10.15pm on Birmingham New Road in Wolverhampton, which was the last time it was seen.

Staffordshire Police said two men, wearing dark clothing, can be seen on CCTV footage approaching the car before it was taken.

The men then allegedly got in the car and drove off in the direction of Wolverhampton.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area at the time.

"You can call us on 101, quoting 136 of 24 May, or by messaging us using Live Chat on our website."

People can report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.