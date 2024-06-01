New measures to crack down on car increased cruising on main roads by motorway

There has been an increase in incidents affecting roads including the A449 and A460 in the Coven and Featherstone areas in recent months, district councillors have heard.

Police have powers to seize vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner in the area from the A449/M54 junction to the island junction with Brewood Road.

But signs have been removed in several places, a report to South Staffordshire Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee said.

The committee also heard on Tuesday that a High Court Injunction had been considered, which would forbid anyone who is a driver, rider or passenger in or on a motor vehicle to participate in gatherings within specified locations.

Police would have powers to arrest anyone who breached the injunction.

But concerns were raised about logistics for police if there were multiple arrests at one time.