Convenience store plans to serve residents of new housing development in South Staffordshire

Outline planning permission was granted in 2017 for more than 200 homes and a shop on land in Essington.

Now detailed plans have come forward for the proposed convenience store, which is earmarked for land south of Hobnock Road. A design and access statement submitted as part of the application to South Staffordshire Council said the site was currently being used as the contractor’s compound for the adjacent housing development under construction by Bovis Homes.

It added: “Gould Singleton Architects have already assisted in the preparation of an alternative planning application. However, this scheme which has already received officer’s support, is for a single storey convenience store with ancillary parking, site infrastructure and landscaping.

“The (latest) proposed development includes the erection of a mixed-use scheme with a new convenience store being provided at ground floor, of a similar size to that submitted (previously) with five residential apartments at first floor level to serve existing and future residents with ancillary parking, site infrastructure and new landscaping.

“The convenience store will be approximately 391 square metres (4208 sq.ft). The sales area will be limited to approximately 2900 sq.ft supported by a back of house area of 1316 sq.ft, located at the principal ground floor level.

“Separate access arrangements are provided on one of the principal elevations facing the new car park to gain separate, private secure access to the first floor level serving five new apartments. (These are) a mixture of residential accommodation; one two-bedroom apartment (and) four one-bedroomed apartments.”