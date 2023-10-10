'Strange world we live in' – Championship golf course shredded by vandals

The green was destroyed over the weekend. Credit: Andy Wood

Enville Golf Course, on Highgate Common between Dudley and Stourbridge, was forced to close one of its courses after being struck by vandals.

However, bosses said the field was now "back in play" with repairs taking place yesterday. More repairs to get the course back to its original beauty taking place throughout the week.

In a Twitter post, posted by Enville groundskeeper, Andy Wood, deep tyre tracks can be seen running through the field, ripping up the usually neatly-kept green and destroying the ground.

He said in the post on the weekend: "I've had better Saturdays! Words fail.

"The team have done a great job getting it back in play and we will complete repairs on Monday.

"Thankfully we still have the growth so two weeks and we will be back to normal. Strange world we live in."

The post, which was uploaded on Saturday following the incident, has since gone viral, being viewed over 300,000 times and commented on over 300 times.

Twitter user David Thompson said: "Sorry to see this. Absolutely shocking."

Another Twitter user, Hazelle Garton-Raynes, added: "Shocking to see. Why would anyone think this is 'funny' I'll never know.

"Best of luck with the recovery. I've great memories of Enville having played there with the Navy a lot in recent years. Wonderful course."