Brownies past and present turn up to help celebrate group's big 60th anniversary

Pictured with the 3rd Wombourne Brownies are left, Caroline Willetts, Claire Simon and Ann Stone.

Members of 3rd Wombourne Brownies celebrated the milestone in style at Penleigh Gardens. The Brownie unit first opened its doors on September 28, 1963, taking in the first group of girls and teaching them the famous promise as outlined in the Brownie Guide Law.

Leaders and members past and present gathered at a party on September 30 to share stories and reminisce.

The current Girl guides unit, with a custom made cake.

Claire Simon, assistant leader (Tawny Owl) at 3rd Wombourne Brownies, said: "It was an amazing day, we really had quite a few people turn for the actual day. We had a good number of past members and leaders and even people who are connected to the unit in some way.

"Saturday was the actual day when the unit started. We had the current Brownies who were on hand to serve the older Brownies, and everyone just mixed and had a good time."

The Brownies unit showcased the past uniforms of the Brownies, including the iconic brown beret, and yellow tie.

Brownies bash 2010 Brownies bash 2010 Brownies group picture from 2010. Leslie, who enrolled in Brownies in November, 1965. Brownies guides uniforms past and present

Claire, who has been a member of the Brownies for 22 years, continued: "It's really not very often that something lasts as long as this has to be honest, and even so with something that is oriented around girls as well. It's really quite the achievement.

"For the event, we had a showcase of the older uniforms to show how the uniform has changed, and we also had some pictures on show. The younger Brownies loved looking at the older uniforms."

Claire said one of the biggest successes of the unit was when they took part in a group event in 2010, where the unit helped to organise a 1,500-member-strong gathering at The Haven Holiday Park in Pwllheli, North Wales.

Claire added: "I think the highlight to me is the event in 2010 where we had joined with around 1,500 Brownies to visit The Haven Holiday Park in Pwllheli in North Wales.

"It's just something that we will all always remember, even if it was a bit of a blur on the day, it was a really good event to look back on and remember.

"It's been a great event and we hope that maybe some of the kids will be here for the next 60 years anniversary."

The guide group now looks forward to another 60 years, where they will continue to lead the girls by the Brownie motto, and always 'Lend a Hand'.

For more information on registering a child for girlguiding visit the girlguiding website girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/register-a-child/.