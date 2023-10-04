Developer made to pay fine after building unlawful ‘road to nowhere’ in green belt

The 'road to nowhere' off Springhill Lane

The road, built by Lawnswood Homes Ltd, is situated on land off Springhill Lane in Lower Penn.

The developer built the road after failing to comply with conditions relating to approved plans in relation to the construction of a four-bedroom detached property.

Instead of constructing a driveway for the property in early 2019, they built a new road on green belt land, which led to further protected green belt land.

In January 2022, South Staffordshire Council issued Lawnswood Homes with a Breach of Condition Notice, which required the developer to remove the road and restore the driveway, but they failed to comply and legal action was taken by the council as a result.

An aerial view of the 'road to nowhere' off Springhill Lane in Lower Penn. Photo: Google Earth

Lawnswood Homes failed to appear at the hearing, held at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on Monday, October 2, to answer the charge of failing to comply with the notice.

The developer was made to pay a total of £6,724, £2,500 of which was a fine (the maximum which the magistrates could impose), £3,224 for prosecution and investigation costs, plus a victim surcharge of £1,000.

South Staffordshire Council deputy leader and cabinet member for business enterprise and community infrastructure, Councillor Victoria Wilson, said: “This is a fantastic result and rightly shows South Staffordshire Council will not tolerate unlawful development or breaches of planning control.

“The protection of the district’s treasured green belt is of great importance and we will not hesitate to bring legal action against those who seek to flout planning regulations.