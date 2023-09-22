Police explosives experts called in to dispose of firearm and ammo found at house near Wolverhampton

Police explosives experts were called in to safely dispose of a gun and ammunition found at a home on the outskirts of Wolverhampton.

The house in Penn Common, near Gospel End, was unoccupied and was being cleared when the items were found at about 1pm on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

A statement from the force said: “We were called to a home in Penn Common, South Staffordshire, at 1.22pm on Thursday following reports of a firearm and ammunition being found.

"The home was unoccupied and was being cleared when the discovery was made.

"As a precautionary measure, a cordon was set up around the immediate area.

"Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) have since recovered the items to a safe location for disposal."

