The house in Penn Common, near Gospel End, was unoccupied and was being cleared when the items were found at about 1pm on Thursday, Staffordshire Police said.

A statement from the force said: “We were called to a home in Penn Common, South Staffordshire, at 1.22pm on Thursday following reports of a firearm and ammunition being found.

"The home was unoccupied and was being cleared when the discovery was made.

"As a precautionary measure, a cordon was set up around the immediate area.