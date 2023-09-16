MP re-iterates support for Crooked House and support groups

Sir Gavin Williamson said he would do what he could to support groups

The South Staffordshire MP has said the burning down and demolition of the building was a tragedy and has pledged to do what he can to help the campaign groups in his capacity as MP.

He said there were plans and work going on with South Staffordshire Council and Michael Gove, although he said he couldn't elaborate further, and spoke about his own belief that the building should have had listed status.

He said: "I think there's a realisation that we have listed building status that offers protection, but there's a lot of properties and my personal belief is that the Crooked House should have been a listed building and that's what we were working towards before the tragic events that led to its destruction.

"It's an example of a building which should have a level of protection over it as it talks of our history and of the character of the place.

"That's something I've raised with the secretary of state and I also know there's a clarity of thought in the community that there is a great loss and the Crooked House must rise again.

"We've had a lot of supportive comments from across the community, from people like Andy Street, and I want to offer my support wherever I can to that effort."

The Crooked House was gutted by fire at the start of August. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Mr Williamson has been working within the community as well, having spent time on Friday talking to Paul Turner from the Save the Crooked House Facebook Group.

Mr Turner posted on the group about the meeting, saying he was pleased to have an ally like Mr Williamson.

He wrote: "This afternoon, I have had a very positive meeting with Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire.

"Sir Gavin is fully supportive of what we are doing and is heavily involved, behind the scenes, ensuring that all is being done to help us achieve our goal.

"He is in direct communication with South Staffs District Council and there are obviously limits on what he can say while various legal processes continue.

"He has offered help, through his office, with some of the procedures we need to go through.

"He is realistic about some of the issues we need to overcome and the fact that this is likely to take some time.

"He has said that he is willing to attend events that we arrange and happy to speak to us publicly at such events.