Fury after fly-tippers dump rubbish at nature reserve site

The mound of rubbish pictured at Highgate Common

Waste, including dozens of bags of rubbish, a car tyre and several old shopping bags, has been left strewn at Highgate Common near Wombourne.

The area has been cordoned off, with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust now left with the task of clearing the mound of waste.

This comes just one year after South Staffordshire Council spent more than £100,000 clearing up fly-tipping.

Residents have taken to social media to express their anger over the incident.

One person wrote: "Just really hope there's something there to help track back the perpetrator."

Another said: "Absolute scum of the earth."

A spokesperson for South Staffordshire Council has confirmed that the nature reserve is the responsibility of Staffordshire Wildlife Trust.

They added: "Highgate Common is maintained by Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, meaning they are responsible for the removal of the fly-tipped waste, as well as the management and security of the site.

"South Staffordshire Council would be happy to work with the trust to prevent incidents such as this from happening again."