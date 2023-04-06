Notification Settings

Fly-tipper ordered to pay more than £1,000 for dumping bin bags and cardboard in Kinver

By Kate KnowlesSouth StaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for fly-tipping a person's household rubbish in South Staffordshire which he was paid £50 to do.

Fly-tipped waste at Sheepwash Lane, Kinver.
Samuel Gallier, from Bromsgrove, dumped bin bags and cardboard boxes in Sheepwash Lane in Kinver, the North Staffordshire Justice Centre heard.

Council officers discovered the items and found an address on paperwork. They were told by the homeowner a family member employed Gallier to take the rubbish away.

Rebecca Cooper, prosecuting on behalf of South Staffordshire District Council, said: “On August 9 the council received an email reporting flytipping on Sheepwash Lane. The flytipping was blocking the road and causing an obstruction.

“Black bin bags and cardboard were scattered across the road. Recovered was packaging and (the addressee) identified Samuel Gallier as the person responsible – her father had paid somebody to take away waste.

“Mr Gallier attended an interview and admitted to disposing of cardboard boxes on Sheepwash Lane and apologised for the behaviour. He is the only driving member of his family and he had received a call to fetch his nan from hospital – he didn’t feel he had time to take the waste to a licensed site.”

Gallier, of Exmoor Drive, Bromsgrove, admitted depositing waste on the land without a permit. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £960 costs and a £32 surcharge.

He said: “I’m really sorry for any inconvenience caused on that day; it will never happen again.”

