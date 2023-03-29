Codsall blaze tackled by firefighters involved 700 hay bales

The fire in Codsall.

Multiple crews were called to the address in Codsall on Friday at 12.15pm following reports that a large cluster of hay bales had ignited.

Crews from Penkridge, Cannock, Rising Brook, Wombourne and Rugeley were sent to the scene and began work to contain the flames in the area with support from the local farmer.

The aftermath of the blaze

The nearby road was also affected by heavy smoke and was closed by officers from Staffordshire Police to ensure public safety.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service contained the fire in a safe area and allowed it to burn naturally until it was extinguished using hose reel jets by 4pm on Saturday.

A joint investigation into the cause is underway alongside Staffordshire Police.

Station Manager Russ Brown, who attended the incident, said: “Crews worked diligently for long hours in order to safely contain this fire and ensure it did not spread and cause widespread damage in the area.