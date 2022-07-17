School lets pupils celebrate after best ever exam results

STAFFS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 15/7/22 Celebrating results, head teacher Andrew Clewer, with pupils (left-right) Jessica Jones, 6, Grace Short, 6, Emily Dunning, 7, Jordan Okoconji, 11, Oliver Elson, 7, and Tyler Jones, 11, at Landywood primary school, Great Wyrley..

Landywood Primary School pupils excelled ever results in the nationalised tests for years one, two, four and six.

The school's results included having 92 per cent of year six children working at the expected level, where the national average is 74 per cent.

Headteacher Andrew Clewer said: "The school has gone from strength to strength over the past six years, with the latest set of results, representing another great achievement for the hardworking staff and children.

"The impressive results, come hot on the heels of the Landywood’s successful Ofsted inspection in March 2022, where the school retained its ‘Good’ rating, with the report identifying huge strides since the previous inspection in 2017."

To celebrate the results, Landywood pupils have been treated to a week of fun, including a day of inflatables, ice cream and a picnic.

Older children enjoyed camping overnight on the school field.