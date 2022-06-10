Day of music set to hit pub in name of charity

Billy Spakemon, Nicky Williams, Tim Martin, Mark Williams and John Homer get ready for Buskin' for Charity

Buskin' for Charity will see a full day of music from 10 different acts at the Mount Pleasant Pub in Wombourne on Sunday, June 26, with all funds raised going towards the Neonatal unit and Children's unit at Russell's Hall Hospital.

The day was put together by Billy Spakemon, Chris Homer and Tim Martin, better known as the Buskateers, who have been working to raise money for the two units throughout 2022.

Billy said they had done an evening performance at the pub and started talking about doing something bigger with the owners of the pub.

He said: "Nicky, who runs the pub, said we could do an outdoor festival at the pub when the weather's nicer as they have a massive garden at the back of the pub.

"I said we could put a stage at the back and have things like bouncy castles and an ice cream van for the kids, so we contacted a few people about whether they would perform for nothing and it's evolved into this massive all-day festival, which is fantastic.

"We'll play a set at the festival and have a range of solo and acoustic artists during the day, then we'll all settle down and watch bands playing in the evening."

Billy said putting on an event such as this was a huge privilege and a wonderful way to bring the community together after the last two years.

He said: "We always say it's about brining communities together and it's a real privilege that people will give up the time to take part and support two really good causes.

"A lot of us know someone who has been treated at the Neonatal or the Children's unit and being able to do this after the last two years is great because of the feeling of community that it brings."

Buskin' for Charity takes place at the Mount Pleasant pub in Wombourne on Sunday, June 26, running from 2pm until 10pm.