Running club's festive tradition returns after flood and Covid disruption

Newport & District Running Club members (from left) Gary Mountford, Louise Patterson and Tracey Powell

The Wheaton Aston 10K race attracted roughly 400 runners in its first iteration since 2018, having been called off in the last two years.

Organiser Ian Vann, of Newport & District Running Club, said he was pleased with the turnout for his final year in charge; he is handing over organisation for the race having run the event since 2013.

Runners from the Newport club and from further afield turned out, many of them in festive costumes, to work off the excesses of Christmas and Boxing Day.

The chip-timed run was cancelled in 2019 because the rural roads used were flooded, and Covid restrictions put paid to last year's event too.

The route is known for its fairly flat roads and protection from the worst of the winter winds, giving it an appeal for serious runners. It is one of the closest races to Christmas.

Mr Vann added: "I would like to thank all the marshals who helped us on the day."