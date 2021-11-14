A brand new 3G pitch is coming to Wombourne Leisure Centre next year

Pictured back left with yr 9 students are Jess Finnegan, Mark Moore, Simon Hedges,Cllr Len Bates and front left , Head teacher Dr Gemma Smith and centre manager Natalie Mullin.

Young people and sports clubs in Wombourne will soon benefit from the artificial pitch, which has been funded by South Staffordshire council and the Football Foundation.

The work is currently underway and set to be completed in March next year, including a new 3G all-weather pitch at Wombourne Leisure Centre and refurbished changing areas.

It comes after an £800,000 investment made by South Staffordshire Council, the Premier League, The FA and the Government through the Football Foundation.

Councillor Len Bates, cabinet member for community services at South Staffordshire Council said: “It’s great news that work has now started on our new 3G all-weather sports pitch.

“The pitch will make an excellent addition to the existing facilities already available at the Leisure Centre. It will offer local residents, pupils, groups and teams a wonderful venue whilst promoting active lifestyles.

“It’s been a real community effort and an excellent example of public and private organisations coming together for the good of people in South Staffordshire. We’re all looking forward to its completion and getting on it next year.”

Headteacher at Wombourne High School, Dr Gemma Smith, said: “The 3G pitch will provide students with a valuable resource for PE lessons and an amazing space to host football matches with neighbouring schools.

Students can't wait to use the pitch.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “It is great to see the start of work at the new sports pitch.