Bridgnorth Road, near Perton. Photo: Google

The body was discovered just after 2.45am on Monday in an area off Bridgnorth Road, in Perton, South Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Police say an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances around the death.

Bridgnorth Road is currently closed in both directions, from Tinacre Hill, to the junction with Jenny Walkers Lane. A diversion is in place.