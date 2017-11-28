Menu

Crash involving bike and car causes rush hour delays

By Robert Cox | South Staffordshire | News | Published:

A crash between a car and a motorbike caused tailbacks during the morning rush hour.

The crash took place in Battlefield Hill, Wombourne, outside The Red Lion pub, at around 7.45am.

It caused delays for traffic on the A449 Stourbridge Road which runs parallel to the quieter lane.

Murray MacGregor, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a car and a bike involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, said he had been in a low-speed crash and had collided with the driver-side door of a car.

"He was taken home by a family member."

Robert Cox

By Robert Cox
Senior Reporter - @rcox_star

Senior Reporter covering news in Wolverhampton.

