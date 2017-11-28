Crash involving bike and car causes rush hour delays

The crash took place in Battlefield Hill, Wombourne, outside The Red Lion pub, at around 7.45am.

It caused delays for traffic on the A449 Stourbridge Road which runs parallel to the quieter lane.

Murray MacGregor, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a car and a bike involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, said he had been in a low-speed crash and had collided with the driver-side door of a car.

"He was taken home by a family member."