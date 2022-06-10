Stable block plans approved in green belt near Rugeley

Stafford Brook Road, Rugeley. Photo: Google

Members of Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee approved plans for the 17.7m x 3.8m timber block to be built on land at Stafford Brook Road.

There is already another stable building nearby and committee members visited the site before making their decision.

The land is in the Cannock Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Cannock Chase AONB raised no objections to the latest stable plans, highlighting a roadside hedge to the south of the site that limited views of the existing building.

But Rugeley Town Council raised concerns “that the proposed development may be the forerunner of future housing application on the site”, a report to the planning committee said.

Brindley Heath Parish Council objected to the plans on the grounds the additional stable block would “further exacerbate the negative impact on the landscape character of the AONB and the openness of the Green Belt”. The parish council also said the site entrance was located on an “extremely dangerous bend” and Stafford Brook Road was a busy lorry route used by large HGVs accessing Rugeley Quarry.

The application was recommended for approval by planning officers, subject to a number of conditions including the development only being used for the stabling of horses. A new native species hedge is also set to be planted on the eastern and northern site boundaries.