Staffordshire bodybuilder Bryan scoops Masters title

A bodybuilder is marking a double celebration after winning a major title and becoming a grandfather all in the same week.

Bryan Norbury competing

Staffordshire's Bryan Norbury is over the moon after finishing top of the podium at the International Bodybuilding & Fitness Association (IBFA) Mr & Miss Britain competition in the over 50s Masters category. The 53-year-old also won the most improved prize overall at the event held in Gateshead, Lancashire.

The sold out championship organised by Martyn Yates Brown featured 150 finalists in 23 categories. The result means Bryan now has an opportunity to compete in a future IBFA Mr Universe or a Worlds' event.

A retired firefighter Bryan operates Legends Gym based at Waterside Business Park, in Wheelhouse Road, in Rugeley.

"We're absolutely over the moon. It's something that we've been working for over the last few years and to finally achieve it is really great.

"I've been into fitness and bodybuilding all my life, but I've been doing it seriously for eight years now," he says.

The family have also been celebrating the arrival of his first grandchild Melissa on October 29.

"I've seen my granddaughter and she's a little darling. We love her to bits," he adds.

