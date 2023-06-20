Woman in serious condition after fire in South Staffordshire home

The fire broke out at a house on Bungham Lane

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at Bungham Lane, Penkridge, at around 10.20pm on Saturday.

The fire was found in the living room of the home and put out by fire crew who were in attendance until 12.20am on Sunday, June 18.

On arrival, paramedics discovered a woman in her 40s in a serious condition.

The woman received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to a property fire on Bungham Lane, Penkridge at 10.26pm on Saturday.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was in a serious condition."

The fire was crewed by firefighters from Cannock, Penkridge and Stafford who used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were also in attendance.

A spokeswoman for the force, said: "We were called to Bungham Lane, Penkridge, just after 10.30pm on Saturday, June 17, following reports of a house fire.

"Officers went to the scene with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.