New high profile brand could come to city if approved by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lichfield District Council will be asked on Tuesday evening to approve a strategic investment of £1.7 million to bring the, as yet, unnamed, but award-winning food and beverage brand to the city centre.

A council spokesman said: "This isn’t just any brand, but a prestigious, high quality name which operates some of the most innovative bar and restaurant premises in the UK, offering a ‘lounge’ experience with great food and drinks.

"It promises to create even more excitement and buzz around the leisure and dining experience Lichfield offers and is poised to attract more people to the city centre supporting our night-time economy."

If the investment is approved, the brand will feature, alongside Everyman Cinemas, in the redevelopment of the former Debenhams Store in Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Lichfield Council said it is a key sign of progression in the development of the Birmingham Road Site and would be excited to share the name of the new brand if approved and when leases are approved and signed.

Lichfield Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Leisure, Parks and Major Projects, Councillor Andy Smith, said: “This strategic decision to invest in attracting a leading food and beverage brand is part of a proven approach seen in major projects nationwide.

“Attracting a high-quality anchor tenant sparks interest and enthusiasm from other businesses, creating a ripple effect that will see more brands drawn to have a presence in the city centre.

“It is also predicted that upwards of 80 additional permanent jobs will be created on the former Debenhams site.

“Lichfield is forging an enviable reputation as a culinary hotspot boasting the only Michelin starred restaurant in Staffordshire amongst an array of fabulous places to eat.

"Bringing a new prestige brand to the city will only complement this and give residents even more high quality dining choices.”