Police investigate after gang of masked attackers assault man in Lichfield home before fleeing

Officers were alerted to the incident in Weston Road at around 3.20pm on Wednesday.

Three masked men went inside of a home and assaulted the victim before making off on the nearby Dimbles Lane.

The victim, a man in his 40s, went to hospital after suffering a cut to his face but is said to not be seriously hurt.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to people in the area in the hopes of finding out more about what happened.

Staffordshire Police said the victim and the suspects are understood to be known to each other and it is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone who can help with the investigation have been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 474 of April 24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.