Major train disruption in the region due to tree blocking railway line

West Midlands Railway said services we subject to delay and cancellation because of a "tree blocking the railway at Lichfield City."

A rail replacement service was in place for "all stations between Stafford and Rugby," with passengers urged to plan ahead.

It comes after Storm Garret caused chaos in the region yesterday (December 27) with a tree blocking a busy road in Wolverhampton.

Finchfield Road West, Wolverhampton, was closed after high winds felled a tree, causing it to partially block the route on Wednesday afternoon.

Bus services were forced to divert from the area due to the fallen tree, with the number 3 service taking a different route than normal.

On X, National Express West Midlands announced: "Finchfield Road West is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

"3 towards Castlecroft. Bradmore Road, Trysull Road, Coalway Road, Finchfield Lane, Oak Hill, Finchfield Hill, normal line of route.

"3 towards Wolverhampton and Fordhouses. Reverse of above."

Tree down on Finchfield road west , Wolverhampton

Motorists were warned warned to look out for "hidden dangers" as Storm Gerrit continues to batter the West Midlands.

Flood barriers have been put in place in Bewdley and Bridgnorth due to rising river levels with more rain and heavy wind expected flood alerts in place across the region.

More heavy showers, some prolonged periods of rainfall and strong winds are expected to continue across the region for at least two days.